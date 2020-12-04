Robbie Williams forming new band 25 years after quitting Take That

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Robbie Williams is forming a new band 25 years after he quit Take That – and it’s not going to be with Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, Mark Owen or Jason Orange.

Ayda Field‘s husband has revealed he’s planning to join up with a pair of Aussie songwriters and producers, and they already have some songs to release – although they don’t have a name yet.

Speaking on Instagram Live, Robbie said, “Little project that I’ve got going on with a couple of friends of mine, Flynn Francis and Tim Metcalfe. We’re forming a band everyone.

“I’ve got songs coming out that will not be under the name of Robbie Williams.”

And, rather than normal concerts, Robbie and his friends are planning on throwing raves in venues around the world decked out in artwork he produced during lockdown.

He continued, “I’m gonna do this thing with my friends. Form a band and what I’m gonna do is rent a space, put my art in there. During the day it’ll be a gallery.

“Then at night I shall be DJing and it will be a musical venue, something the old folks will call a rave.

“I’ll be on the espressos. Oh yes I will. Quadruple espresso. Doing it old school.

“I’m very, very excited about this. I want to do it in Berlin. I also want to do it in Tokyo. I wanna do it in several places. Be fun won’t it?

“It’s one of them things, it’s a passion project. If some thing happens then great, if not, I’ve just had fun.”

This isn’t the only project Robbie is working on, as he has released a Christmas song recently, and confirmed he’d been writing music with his former Take That bandmate Gary in lockdown, via Zoom, and he’s also written more than 50 of his own songs too, including some with Ayda.