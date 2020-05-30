Robbie Williams reveals he’s ‘living in fear’ of being attacked in LA

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Robbie Williams has opened up about living in fear of being targeted by criminals in LA.

The former Take That star lives in a luxurious £26million Los Angeles mansion, but is said to be “terrified” of being robbed following a string of attacks on celebrity mansions in the area.

He told The Sun, “I feel there have been a lot of attacks on celebrities.

“People can say, ‘Well you are all right in your mansions’. Yes, we are, but this is what is happening.”

The couple might be self-isolating in a luxury mansion, but that doesn’t take away from the deteriorating health of Robbie’s dad and Ayda’s mum – which they recently discussed in an episode of their podcast, (Staying) At Home With The Williamses.’

Opening up about the family’s health struggles, Robbie said, “Ayda’s mum has got cancer.

“My dad has got Parkinson’s and my mum suffers with her mental health and they are thousands and thousands of miles away. That cancer’s growth is not shrinking no matter how many times I show her the swimming pool.”

With the world in lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis, Robbie, 46, shared his sadness over not being able to be close to his family.

“Real-life things are happening with our parents that are having health issues and we can’t get to them. No matter if you are a celebrity or not, it does not help you with that s**t.”

Robbie’s wife Ayda revealed the heart-breaking news of her mother’s diagnosis on the podcast.

The star revealed that her mum Gwen is currently battling stage 2 cervical cancer amid the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, adding that the illness is so aggressive that she has had to continue to make daily visits to the hospital despite the current medical catastrophe.

“My mum in January was diagnosed with Stage 2 Cervical Cancer and it had spread outside the cervix and was a very aggressive tumour,” Ayda opened up on the podcast.

“So alongside her Parkinson’s and her Lupus was this cancer battle and because the cancer was so big they decided that she needed to immediately go into chemo and radiation daily and have surgery.”