We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Robbie Williams enjoyed an emotional reunion with his children after spending three weeks in isolation away from his family.

The singer was forced to self-isolate following a trip to Australia, as he observed the coronavirus pandemic prevention guidelines.

But after 21 days apart, Robbie was finally back in the arms of his wife Ayda Field and their children; seven-year-old daughter Teddy five-year-old don Charlton, 18-month-old daughter Coco, and one-month-old son Beau.

On Saturday, Ayda shared the heartwarming reunion on Instagram. The sweet clips sees the couple’s eldest children, Teddy and Charlton, running towards their dad as he walks up the driveway of their Los Angeles home.

In the video, Ayda asks her children who they could see walking up the driveway, with Teddy screaming in excitement ‘Daddy!’

The children then excitedly run down the driveway to meet their dad, who affectionately scoops up Teddy in his arms before pulling Charlton in for a hug.

Ayda captioned the clip, ‘@robbiewilliams After 3 weeks…REUNITED!!!! So happy to have daddy home after separate quarantines #togetheratlast #quarantinelife #stayhome AWxx”.

Robbie later took to his Instagram live to share his joy at being reunited with his family.

‘I am with my family… lots of love everybody,’ he said, adding, ‘Keep safe. Wash your hands. Be kind.’

Earlier this month, Ayda revealed that Robbie was practising social distancing after sharing a video of the hitmaker serenading her outside their mansion.

Ayda explained, ‘So we’re just social distancing right now, a lot of people have been asking what social distancing is and I’ve looked it up…

‘And it’s just staying away from bars, restaurants and clubs and your own husband if he’s been to Australia on a plane and in an airport.’

Robbie, however, reassured fans that he wasn’t showing extreme symptoms of COVID-19.

He said, ‘The good news is that I don’t feel too bad, I’ve been told that if you can hold your breath for ten seconds and not cough!’