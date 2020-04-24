We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Robbie Williams strips off as he takes part in "informal Fridays" ditching dressing up for taking his kit off.

The 46-year-old singer, who is renowned for hit Let Me Entertain You, has been keeping his fans amused during the world health crisis, by giving them something else to focus on – his naked torso.

Robbie uploaded a snap of him stood in his living room wearing just his black undies, and captioned it simply, ‘Informal Friday x’ and it’s already got David Walliams hot under the collar.

He commented, ‘Please release those balls from lockdown,’ another said, ‘Looking OK Rob have you been training?’ and a third, TV presenter Jimmy Bullard, said, ‘Double horny!’

Meanwhile wife Ayda, who normally does her Formal Fridays with Rob, after last week’s special, ‘Oopsy Poopsie Slime bags out and green suits on…it must be FORMAL FRIDAY’ had opted to spend time with the kids and their pet dog, who didn’t appear to be taking any notice of her.

She captioned a snap of the dog sprawled out on the floor, ‘I’m not sure Poupette is really interested in what I’m saying’. and Yesterday she spent a hike with daughter Teddy, xx. Ayda captioned the sweet snap of her wearing a back pack and captioned it, ‘Morning’s with my girl #teddytime…she even packed her own snacks’ and later was reading with Coco, ‘Babies and cake…so far this is Coco’s favourite part of the story.’

How many children does Robbie Williams have?

Ayda and Robbie have four kids, daughter Teddy, seven, Charlton, five, and two kids via surrogacy, Coco, one, and latest addition to the family newborn Beau.

During lockdown Robbie has been a very hands on dad, feeding and singing their newborn to sleep. Ayda captured the moments on video and captioned them, ‘‘Oh Beau Beau…’ #heartmelting #daddysboy #mcm AWxx’

Fans have had a great snapshot into their LA lifestyle, as they reveal inside their mansion and it’s amazing gardens, whilst being kept entertained!