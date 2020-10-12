We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Robin Williams' eldest son, Zak, has married his girlfriend - and chose the day in memory of his late father.

The Mrs Doubtfire actor’s son tied the knot with Olivia June on World Mental Health Day in an intimate Los Angeles ceremony outdoors.

Robin tragically died in August 2014, at the age of 63, after suffering with depression.

And Zak and Olivia – who have been in a relationship for four years – both wanted to pay tribute to the Oscar-winning actor and get married on 10th October 2020.

Alongside a picture of himself and Olivia looking over the moon at their wedding, Zak tweeted: “I had the great joy of marrying my best friend @oliviajune today! It went awesome and we couldn’t have tied the knot on a betterday #WorldMentalHealthDay”

Olivia added: “Married my best friend and love of my life today @zakwilliams you were already stuck with me forever, and now it’s legally so.”

Sharing some more pictures of the big day on Instagram, Zak revealed he’d married the love of his life at the Paramour Estate.

He added: “I had the great joy of marrying my best friend and mother of our son Mickey @heyoliviajune, yesterday during an outdoor wedding with a few close friends and family.

“The day could not have gone better and we are glad we could find a way to pull things off safely and with consideration of the ongoing pandemic on #WorldMentalHealthDay. Thank you for all the well wishes!”

Olivia also shared some more pictures on Instagram of the stunning day, and explained how the date was so important to them, as well as how they got everything together – despite COVID.

She said: “One of my favorite things about Zak and my relationship is that we make the most out of whatever life gives us, and that we both love living on our own timeline and on our own terms.

“A few weeks ago, we figured we would try to make our dream wedding date come true. 10.10.2020.

“So with 2 weeks notice, we asked a few of our closest family and friends to get tested and invited them to the dreamy Paramour Estate for a ceremony, outdoor dinner and some joyful moments in an otherwise very trying year.

“With so much love and pride, I’m officially Mrs. Williams, and my very best friend @zakpym is now my husband. ❤️ Special thanks to our photographer. @jenevieve for sending us a few sneak peeks of our wedding photos.”