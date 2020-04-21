We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Rochelle and Marvin Humes are expecting a baby boy and have shared the moment they told their girls the sweet news.

The TV duo, announced over the Easter weekend that Rochelle was expecting another baby and have just released details that they’re having a boy – much to Marvin’s delight.

Rochelle uploaded a video clip of the girls Alaia and Valentina enjoying their annual Easter Egg hunt and within it came the big reveal. Rochelle captioned the clip, ‘It was an odd Easter but we found some magic in the chaos. The Easter Bunny dropped by and sent Marv some back up #aneasterwewillneverforget’ and the clip shows a special note hidden in the Easter egg hunt, which their eldest daughter Alaia, six, read out to younger sister Valentina, three as they sat outside their playhouse in the sunshine.

It read, ‘Hippity, hippity hop, I have some good news that I have to drop, you and Valentina are such good sisters but now it’s time to add someone new to the mixture. Now that’s all from me the Easter Bunny. The BIG news is you have a baby brother inside Mummy’s tummy.’

And after Marvin announced Alaia was going to be a big sister again, Rochelle asked Valentina what was inside mummy’s tummy. And she sweetly replied, ‘A baby brother.’

Nadia Sawalha, commented, ‘What wonderful news’, Alesha Dixon wrote, ‘Gorgeous’, while Michelle Keegan put, ‘Amazing news!!! Congratulations.’

How did Marvin Humes react to the news?

And Marvin couldn’t contain his excitement – having shared the house with three girls, he’s now getting a play mate!

‘Finally I have some back up! We’re having a baby boy!!! Over the moon.’ and bandmate Ortise couldn’t wait to suggest a mini Marvin was on the way, he wrote, ‘Hahahahahaha mini Marv !!! Incredible my bro so happy for you.’