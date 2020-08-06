We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Go Rochelle!

Rochelle Humes has revealed her daughters have been helped by the theme of her new book.

The former Saturday’s singer took to Instagram to share the news of her second book on it’s publication day and gave fans an insight into how the book’s theme has become useful in more ways than one.

She uploaded a selfie of herself holding the book The MEGA Magic Teacher SWAP! and captioned it, ‘Good Morning…And just like that it’s publication day..my second children’s book ‘The Mega Magic Teacher Swap’ is out today!! My goal when writing this book was to make little ones feel confident and excited about moving up a new school year as it can be such a scary time for them…little did I know this book would be released during a global pandemic..it now seems more poignant than before. After spending so much time at home September will be a bit of a shock, I really hope this book helps you and your babies…it has mine. Link in bio….’

The star, who is expecting her third child with husband Marvin Humes, also uploaded a sweet video clip of her eldest Alaia-Mai, seven, reading the book at bedtime to Valentina, three.

It follows on from her first book The Mega Magic Hair Swap,’ and fans have already pre-ordered it. One wrote, ‘Eeeekkk so excited. Mine is arriving today. My little girl is moving from nursery to Primary,’

Another put, ‘Love this! Would love to see them in every classroom book corner across the UK. I will be ordering for my classroom ready for September!’

And a third added, ‘We love your first book the characters look just like my little girl and her best friend! Just ordered my copy! Thank you so much Rochelle for making books little girls can relate to x’

With schools expected to start back in September following the Coronavirus pandemic, it looks like it’s not just Rochelle’s children that will be benefiting from the contents of this new book.