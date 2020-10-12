Rochelle and Marvin Humes confirm the birth of their third child

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Rochelle and Marvin Humes have confirmed the birth of their third child, welcoming a baby boy.

The thrilled parents, who already share daughters Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina, three, took to social media to confirm the wonderful news.

Sharing a gorgeous photo of the new baby boy, Rochelle confirmed her first son’s name, revealing that he’s called Blake Hampton Humes.

‘On Friday morning at 8.44am our boy arrived to flip the switch on 2020 ✨I didn’t think I’d ever fall in love with another man but this guy has stolen my whole heart and we’ve been in a love bubble ever since,’ Rochelle penned in a heartfelt tribute to her son.

Doting dad Marvin also shared the beautiful photo of his new son, expressing his joy.

‘My son! My son!!! Feels so weird but amazing saying that 💙 Blake Hampton Humes was born on Friday weighing 8 pounds 2 ounces 🙌🏾 Rochelle is a superwoman..family complete ❤️,’ he wrote.

The lovely baby news was also announced live on ITV’s This Morning, with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield announcing that fellow presenter Rochelle and former JLS star Marvin had become parents to baby number three.

Loads of Rochelle and Marvin’s celebrity friends made sure to send their love and congratulations.

‘Omg congratulations! So happy for u all,’ wrote Brit songstress Pixie Lott.

‘Congrats beauty 😍❤️,’ added Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock, while Davina McCall added, ‘Yaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay!!!!‘

The couple confirmed news of their pregnancy back in April, making an Easter themed announcement.

‘There’s a baby bunny in my oven…🐰🤰🏾,’ Rochelle wrote on Easter Sunday, alongside a photo of a notice board reading, ‘WE’RE EGGSPECTING BABY HUMES OCTOBER 2020‘

Rochelle also shared an adorable video of Alaia and Valentina running in the garden on an Easter egg hunt, discovering the news that they were set to have a baby brother.

‘It was an odd Easter but we found some magic in the chaos. The Easter Bunny dropped by and sent Marv some back up 💙👶🏽,’ she wrote beside the super cute video.