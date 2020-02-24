We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Rochelle Humes and husband Marvin are parents to Alaia-Mai, six, and two-year-old Valentina - and the TV presenter says they have set roles at home.

According to Rochelle, 30, it’s Marvin who’s the soft one when it comes to their girls – with her taking on the role of bad cop!

She said, ‘He’s got two girls so he’s soft. I’m the one that’s bad news. I hear him through the baby moniter saying, “Don’t do that, I’m going to tell mum!” I know I’m bad cop and I just have to wear that.’

Rochelle, who recently launched family-friendly beauty range My Little Coco, also opened up to OK! about having more children in the future.

‘Definitely, at some point we’d love to have more,’ she continued. ‘We just don’t know when. We always talk about it. He’s from a big family and I’m close to mine.’

Rochelle and Marvin recently made the decision to show their daughter’s faces on social media for the first time, explaining that Alaia was starting to question why she wasn’t featured on Instagram like her family members.

In a post, Rochelle explained, ‘I think it would be weird for me to post this without saying anything…but we’ve made the choice to share a little bit more of our family.

‘Alaia is aware of social media now (gulp) and she often asks why her cousins and other family are featured but not her and to be honest, we don’t really have the answer…

‘Obviously it was coming from a place of protection maybe to a fault, let’s face it none of us really have this figured out..So here they are our babies, they wont be on here often but thought you might like to meet them. Please be kind.’