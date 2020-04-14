We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Rochelle Humes and husband Marvin are expecting their third child – and we’re so excited for them to expand their already adorable family!

TV presenter Rochelle, 31, announced the news with a seriously cute Instagram post, and later took part in a Q&A with fans to reveal how she’s coping with pregnancy in lockdown as the world continues to battle Covid-19.

When asked about the current situation, Roch said, ‘It has definitely been an easy secret to keep this time because I haven’t been in a social situation or seen anybody so hiding away has been lovely.’

Former The Saturdays singer Rochelle also revealed how she’s staying positive despite the uncertain times, explaining, ‘I make a little list of the positives of each day, even if it’s a super small win. I also try and set myself some kinda goal each day even if that is going for a walk etc.’

She and JLS star Marvin, 35, are already proud parents to daughters Alaia-Mai, six, and three-year-old Valentina. Rochelle joked that ‘Marv could probably do with some back up’ being surrounded by females at home, but insisted she’s not fussed about her unborn baby’s gender.

‘Sounds cliché but right now with everything going on I just feel lucky to be pregnant and want to be blessed with a healthy baby,’ Rochelle said.

And while we’re all discovering new ways of keeping active during the lockdown, Rochelle revealed her top tip for staying fit during pregnancy. She added, ‘Pilates – my favourite form of workout. I did this when I was pregnant with Valle too.’

Revealing the exciting baby news on Instagram, Rochelle shared an Easter-themed post – alongside her scan – which read, ‘We’re eggspecting. Baby Humes, October 2020.’ She added, ‘There’s a baby bunny in my oven…’