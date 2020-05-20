We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Rochelle Humes is shocked at how fast daughter Alaia is growing up as she prepares seventh birthday butterfly party in lockdown.

The TV star, who is mum to daughters Alaia, seven, and Valentina, three, and expecting her first son this October, with husband Marvin, has shared some throwback snaps of her daughter including one from the day she was born as she tries to come to terms with how quickly her eldest is growing up.

Rochelle, 31, captioned the images, ‘Happy 7th Birthday to my ‘bestest friend in the whole wide world’. You are the girl that made me a Mummy, and you made that job so easy for me. You are everything I could of hoped for, smart, kind, confident, sassy and stronger than you even know. We are so proud of you Alaia, watching you grow is a dream but it’s going way too fast. You are magic baby…never change.’

Rochelle and Marvin turned their kitchen into a magical butterfly haven ahead of their birthday girl waking up. Rochelle commented, ‘How are you 7 tomorrow?’

Meanwhile Marvin shared some throwback snaps of his baby girl and captioned them, ‘7 years ago today my amazing wife gave birth to our first child..it was the proudest day of my life! Happy Birthday to the most caring, thoughtful, loving, sensitive and smart little lady you’d ever meet! Alaia-Mai Humes Mummy and Daddy love you so much and you deserve the very best today and everyday! Happy Birthday Baby.’

Alaia came downstairs to a collection of gifts – including a light up scooter and keyboard – and tucked into breakfast pancakes.

How did Rochelle Humes create the surprise in lockdown?

And Rochelle gave thanks to the small business that helped her create a lockdown surprise. She wrote, ‘This is a small business appreciation post, not an ad or anything like that just showing some love to some local businesses to me that have helped me create a little quarantine dream this morning….Amazing doorstep service and lovely lovely people.’