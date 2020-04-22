We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Rochelle Humes has shown her growing bump with the world as she delcares, 'I can see you today'.

The former Saturday’s singer, 31, announced over Easter weekend that she was expecting another baby with husband Marvin.

The pair already have two daughters – Alaia, six and Valentina, three – but are preparing to be outnumbered as they wait for the arrival of their third child, whom they have since revealed is going to be a baby boy.

Rochelle, uploaded a portrait image of herself showing her side profile wearing a knitted cropped jumper and long-length skirt, and captioned it, ‘Hey lil man I can see you today…’

But some fans were feeling envious of Rochelle’s figure as one wrote, ‘This is how I look after a bowl of pasta,’ another put, ‘Pregnancy glow suits you’ and others were dying to know what baby names were in the mix.

One added, ‘Congratulations have u thought of any boy names?’

The Humes announced the baby news sharing a sweet snap of the unborn tot’s ultrasound scan beside a pair of tiny knitted booties and a matching cardigan, with Rochelle explaining that baby Humes number three is expected in October 2020.

Keeping the announcement in line with the Easter weekend, Rochelle wrote, ‘There’s a baby bunny in my oven…’

Meanwhile, Marvin shared the same image, writing, ‘And there’s another Bunny in the oven! Baby Humes due Oct 2020 ❤️our hearts are so full we are truly blessed.’

And Rochelle recently shared the adorable way they told their children, featuring a lovely note from the Easter Bunny as she captioned their sweet reaction on camera.

What do Rochelle and Marvin Humes’ friends think of the pregnancy?

Naturally, heaps of Rochelle and Marvin’s fans and friends bombarded the comment section with their congratulations.

‘Amazing news ❤,’ wrote Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden, while Rochelle’s telly colleague Ruth Langsford added, ‘WONDERFUL news! Congratulations! 🎉🎉🎉🎉.’

‘Yeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeah baby Humes soon come ❤️,’ chipped in Marvin’s former JLS band mate Aston Merrygold, while fellow mummy Stacey Solomon continued, ‘😭😭😭😭😭😭 So excited 😬😬😬.’

Rochelle also shared a super cute snapshot of her daughters Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina, three, enjoying an Easter egg hunt with their dad in the garden.