‘That’s not nice!’ Rochelle Humes warns Ore Oduba he’ll be in the dog house for comment about wife Portia

Rochelle Humes has warned Ore Oduba that he's headed to the dog house after joke about wife Portia on This Morning.

The pair were discussing difficult baby names when Rochelle Humes chastised her This Morning co-host Ore Oduba for a jibe made about his wife Portia.

The segment was discussing the story of a couple from Derbyshire, who were discouraged by a registrar from naming their child Lucifer. After lodging a complaint with Derbyshire County Council, the couple proceeded in naming their child Lucifer, despite its satanic connotations. A spokesperson for the council said the registrar had acted appropriately in raising the concerns.

Discussing the story on Friday’s show, Rochelle said, “It’s all very hard when you’re picking names.”

To which Ore responded, “We thought the hardest thing for our kids was just the spelling.”

Rochelle expressed fear that her eldest daughter Alaia would go through life having to explain the spelling of her name. “That’s where I’ve done my eldest like a kipper, really,” she said. “I didn’t really think about it.”

Ore then chimed in with his own story about son Roman’s middle name.

“We called him Ife, which means love in Nigerian. People usually add on a couple of names, but I thought, I-f-e, Portia can spell it,” the Strictly Coming Dancing winner quipped.

Ore has been married to Portia since 2015, and they have one son together.

“That is not nice,” Rochelle laughed in response. “You’re going to be in the dog house when you get home – be careful.”

Though Rochelle usually hosts the show with husband Marvin Humes, fans were left confused as to why Rochelle was hosting alongside Ore. But with schools having now broken up for summer break, it’s thought that Marvin is likely looking after their two children Alaia-Mai and Valentina Raine.

The couple announced from lockdown in March that they are expecting their third child together. Rochelle made the sweet announcement on her Instagram, posting a picture of a scan, some baby booties and a sign reading, “We’re expecting baby Humes October 2020.”

Rochelle has previously spoken about how her third pregnancy feels different from her previous two.

“For me, I’ve had two pregnancies where I’ve had to sort of keep it secret and work, and be on TV,” she said in an appearance on Good Morning Britain.

“It’s sort of been… obviously it’s a difficult time, but taking the positives it’s the first time I’ve been able to have a pregnancy and just sit on the sofa and eat nachos. It’s just lovely,” she said.