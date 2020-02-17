We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ronan Keating has announced that his wife Storm is expecting a baby girl.

The Boyzone star, who already has two-year-old son Cooper with Storm, has a total of four children, with son Jack Keating, 20 and daughters Missy, 18, and Ali Keating, 14, from his previous marriage to Yvonne Connelly. And he’s revealed he’s going to have another daughter in a few weeks time with his model wife Storm.

Ronan, 42, who was speaking live from Sydney, Australia after performing in front of 70,000 fans at bushfire charity concert, broke the news of his unborn baby’s gender but is keeping the name they’ve chosen a secret for now.

‘We’re having a little girl,’ he told Good Morning Britain viewers. ‘This will be number five. We have a name but we’re keeping that under wraps for a while. She’s six or seven weeks away.

‘There’s a lot of excitement in the Keating household. All the kids are excited.

‘Storm is in fantastic shape. Good times. I’m up early most mornings for radio so I should be alright.’

Ronan and Storm married in 2015 and announced on GMB they were expecting a baby as a couple for the second time back in November.

Storm, who is eight months pregnant, recently revealed five kids was “enough” and even joked about making Ronan have the snip.

She told OK! magazine, ‘I’ve always wanted at least one of each sex so I’m feeling very blessed.

‘That’s five kids in total now, so that’s enough, we’re going to have to get Ro to have the snip.’

Ronan’s family isn’t the only thing growing. His time spent in the music industry is too.

Twenty two years of making music has resulted in an impressive tally of achievements, including 40 million album sales with Boyzone, 22 million copies sold of nine solo albums, 14 solo #1 singles and an Ivor Novello Award for Picture Of You (1997). And not forgetting his 10th studio album, Time of My Life.