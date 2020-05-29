We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Rosemary Shrager has revealed her husband Michael Shrager and mum June Davis have both sadly died within weeks of each other.

Speaking exclusively to GoodToKnow, the chef has opened up on her husband’s death ‘just before lockdown’ and her mum, who died of Covid-19 in her home ‘four weeks ago’, meaning she’s been unable to have a funeral for her mum.

She told us, “My husband didn’t die of dementia, but he started to go, and he died just before the lockdown.

View this post on Instagram Cupcake Day is back and this year you can get involved in any way you like. Alzheimer’s Society is calling everyone to rise to the occasion – where there’s a whisk there’s a way! Host a Cupcake Day, whenever, wherever and however you can and help @alzheimerssoc be there for even more people affected by dementia during these difficult times. Why not have a virtual cookalong with friends and family and have a catch up over a cupcake or get creative (and probably a bit messy!) with the little ones at home. You could even hold a bake sale later in the year when we can all come back together safely – the choice is yours. Join me and sign up to get your delicious free fundraising kit via the link in my bio. #CupcakeDay A post shared by Rosemary Shrager (@rosemary.shrager) on May 22, 2020 at 12:53am PDT

“My mother died of Corona, but she had dementia, too.

“We weren’t allowed to go to her funeral, at least with Michael we got there before lockdown. With her, we’ll have to have a memorial after.”

Although losing two people so close to Rosemary has been heartbreaking, and she’s been isolating alone, she’s been keeping herself busy by going live on Instagram, and throwing herself into cooking.

And she’s also remembering her loved ones by baking for the Alzheimer’s Society’s Cupcake Day – and is encouraging others to do the same in lockdown.

The Real Marigold Hotel star said, “I think the lockdown has affected people with dementia very badly.

“Having lost my mother during this, and she had dementia, I think it’s incredibly sad we are losing so many of the elderly now because of their weakness and their underlying illnesses. And we’ve all suffered.”

Remembering her mum, she continued: “People with dementia forget who you are, or they revert to a child. Sometimes, with my mum, you’d be standing there and she’d be talking to her brother.

“I’d like to remember her just being in the garden with her. She was happiest in the garden.”

We’re calling on bakers across the nation to rise as one to help Alzheimer’s Society be there for people affected by dementia at this difficult time, by funding its Dementia Connect support line. Sign up at cupcakeday.org.uk