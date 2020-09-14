We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Rosie Ramsey has opened up about experiencing body image struggles while pregnant with her second child.

Rosie Ramsay, who is married to Chris Ramsey, shared a selfie on Instagram, showing off her baby bump in Christmas pyjamas that read “Mummy Deer” on the front, with her hand placed on her belly.

Rosie captioned the picture, ‘Truth be told, the Xmas jarmies are the only ones that fit me right now! Plus, they’re cheering me up…’

She continued, ‘How’s all you pregnant ladies on here? Keeping ok? A lot going on isn’t there?… Planned it terribly didn’t we?!?

‘Story of my life to be honest. Got to say, mind, I’m extremely happy and excited to be having another little baba, the actual pregnancy bit… not so much!’

Focusing on the positives, Rosie finished, ‘Can’t wait to meet he/she and down a bottle of Pinot noir whilst I gaze lovingly into their gorgeous little baby eyes.’

Rosie later shared another more glammed-up selfie, hiding her bump in a baggy t-shirt and trouser suit, and wearing heels for the first time since lockdown.

She wrote, ‘Turns out if you don’t wear heels for months, when you eventually do you can’t walk for s**t! Brilliant.

‘In other news…. loving these @topshop maternity trousers! So stretchy!!’

Chris and Rosie got married in 2014, and are already parents to their son Robin, four.

The couple – who gained a huge social media following during his time on Strictly – announced they were expecting their second child in July.

Alongside a picture of Robin, holding a scan, they wrote, ‘4pm wine time BABY’ coming January 2021.’

Heaps of their celebrity friends flocked to congratulate them, including Karen Hauer – Chris’ professional dance partner from last year’s series of Strictly.