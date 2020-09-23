Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes share hilarious downside of their romantic date night

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes shared a glimpse of their romantic date night with fans last night.

The married This Morning hosting duo spent some down time together this week, heading for dinner at a romantic dimly lit restaurant.

While the mood lighting certainly provided the perfect vibes for the TV couple’s intimate dinner date, it seems it left them struggling to read the menu.

Sharing a photo on Instagram, Eamonn showed how he and his wife Ruth had to resort to using their smartphones as torches in order to read the menu.

‘Menu by phonelight …. but worth waiting for 👍,’ the Belfast born presenter joked.

Lots of Eamonn and Ruth’s loyal fans took to the comment section to swoon over their sweet night out.

‘Yous are too cute! Ruth is a lucky lady Mr. Holmes👌,’ one penned.

‘My fave celebrity couple!❤️,’ gushed another, while a third chipped in, ‘I hope I find a gentleman like you one day @eamonnholmes You always treat @ruthlangsford like a princess 💕👑.’

Others were quick to admit that they follow similar protocol when reading the small print of a menu, with one commenter writing, ‘Haha! Glad I’m not the only one who has to do that to read a menu!!! 🤣🤣🤣.’

‘Haha ..this is just like my hubby and me … nice restaurant and cosy lighting but mood and ambiance changed because of the reality that we cannot see the menu with out phone torch and glasses!! 😀😘,’ laughed another.

‘For one second there I thought you were two teenagers engrossed in your phones 😂😂😂,’ continued a third amused follower.

Despite appearing to be spending some romantic quality time together, Eamonn revealed that he and Ruth’s couple-time was actually crashed by his son.

One curious fan made sure to ask who the sweet photo was taken by, with Eamonn confessing that one of his three sons had snapped the picture without them noticing.