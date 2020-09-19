We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have been regulars on our TV screens for years. But, a new diversity drive by ITV has left the fearing the axe.

The married pair regularly host This Morning on Fridays, when the show’s main anchors, Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield have the day off.

But, with ITV keen to diversify their presenters, Eamonn and Ruth, both 60, could be facing the boot.

READ MORE: Holly Willoughby leaves fans in stitches with odd photo

According to The Sun, an insider revealed, “Eamonn and Ruth are incredibly popular with viewers and loved across the board.

“No one wants to see them go. The show’s execs have some very tricky decisions. Eamonn fears he is basically too ‘pale, stale and male’, and, at 60, perhaps not in line with the youth drive broadcasters are after.

“One possibility is to keep the couple on as regular holiday cover but lose their regular Friday slot.

“Nothing’s been decided yet, and much rests on this internal poll.”

READ MORE: Ruth Langsford shares heartfelt Instagram tribute after receiving sad news

News of the shake-up comes after ITV CEO, Carolyn McCall, announced a new Diversity Acceleration plan for the company – which aims to create more opportunities for those from Black, Asian, minority ethnic and other underrepresented groups.

While it’s certainly an important issue at ITV, the insider said it will be a sad loss for viewers if Eamonn and Ruth are axed.

“It’ll look terrible if they give Ruth and Eamonn the boot.

“Many of our viewers are older or retired, and rely on them to provide some cheer of a morning.”

It will no doubt be a kick in the face for Ruth, who recently opened up about embracing reaching 60 and still being on TV.

Speaking about turning 60, she said, “I’m going to embrace being 60. I certainly don’t feel it. I think age is a state of mind.”

While some might think about retiring, it’s not an option for workaholic Ruth.

She confessed, “I think of working a little bit less but I’d not ever think about not working or doing something, because I love what I do.”