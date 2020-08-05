Ruth Langsford shares heartfelt Instagram tribute after receiving sad news

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ruth Langsford has paid tribute to the late Tony Morris, who passed away in early August after a battle with kidney cancer.

In her post, Ruth Langsford reflected on her career and friendship with Tony, describing him as “a warm, lovely man”.

Ruth had worked alongside Tony, and explained how the two of them had launched a consumer programme together.

In her post, she wrote, ‘So very sad to learn that my old friend and colleague Tony Morris has passed away. We launched @bbc consumer programme The Really Useful Show together back in 1998….it was the first, big network show for both of us and we were secretly terrified!

‘We held each other’s hands and had each other’s backs. Tony was a warm, lovely man with the loudest laugh and the biggest smile that lit up the room. My condolences to his daughters, family & friends and all his colleagues at @granadareports who I know will miss him greatly. Rest in peace Tony 🙏❤️’

Lots of Ruth’s followers shared their own tributes in the comments, with many offering kind words and condolences.

One wrote, ‘God bless him.. Rest In Peace lovely man 🙏🏻’

Another added, ‘So so very sad to hear this news. He brought such a great character into our lives and our living rooms. RIP. 😪’

A third said, ‘RIP Tony my ❤️& 🙏 to your family and friends’

And a fourth added, ‘This is so sad ruth,,but was a lovely tribute to such a lovely man,,❤️❤️😢😢’

Tony Morris was known for his work on Granada Reports and BBC North West Tonight. He also appeared on BBC national news for a brief period.

ITV Granada paid tribute to Tony on Twitter, writing, ‘Everyone here at Granada Reports is heartbroken at the death of our great friend Tony Morris’

Hundreds of tributes have poured in for the late Tony Morris, including Good Morning Britain’s Kate Garraway who described him as “warm and brilliant”.