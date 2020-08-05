We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have spoken out on why they are ‘deeply’ sorry for their 2012 wedding.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, who share three daughters together, tied the knot back in 2012 at Boone Hall, a former slave plantation, in South Carolina.

Speaking in an interview with Fast Company, Green Lantern actor Ryan expressed an apology from him and his wife for celebrating their nuptials at a venue with such a “devastating” history.

“It’s something we’ll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for,” said the Deadpool star.

“It’s impossible to reconcile,” he went on. “What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy.

“Years ago we got married again at home — but shame works in weird ways. A giant f*king mistake like that can either cause you to shut down or it can reframe things and move you into action. It doesn’t mean you won’t f* up again.

“But re-patterning and challenging lifelong social conditioning is a job that doesn’t end”.

Earlier this year, as the conversation around the Black Lives Matter movement gained momentum, the couple released a joint statement about their ‘blindness’ and ‘mistakes’, while displaying their support for the movement.

‘We’ve never had to worry about preparing our kids for different rules of law or what might happen if we’re pulled over in the car. We don’t know what it’s like to experience that life day in and day out,’ they started.

‘We can’t imagine feeling that kind of fear and anger. We’re ashamed that in the past we’ve allowed ourselves to be uninformed about how deeply rooted systemic racism is.

‘We’ve been teaching our children differently than the way our parents taught us,’ they went on. ‘We want to educate ourselves about other people’s experiences and talk to our kids about everything, all of it…especially our own complicity.

‘We talk about our bias, blindness and our own mistakes. We look back and see so many mistakes which have led us to deeply examine who we are and who we want to become. They’ve led us to huge avenues of education.

‘We’re committed to raising our kids so they never grow up feeding this insane pattern and so they’ll do their best to never inflict pain on another being consciously or unconsciously.

‘It’s the least we can do to honor not just George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Eric Garner, but all the black men and woman who have been killed when a camera wasn’t rolling,’ they continued.

The couple then outlined the monetary contributions that they had made towards legal defence for the cause, before pledging to ‘stay educated and vote in every local election’, while staying aware of everybody’s ‘positions on justice’.

‘We want to use our privilege and platform to be an ally,’ they added, ‘And to to play a part in easing pain for so many who feel as though this grand experiment is failing them’.