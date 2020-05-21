Ryan Thomas breaks down in tears as he discusses being left by his dad as a child

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas opened up about his father’s absence from his life in a tearful on screen moment.

The soap actor, who recently welcomed his first son Roman with TOWIE star fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh, teamed up with his brothers Scott and Adam to travel around India tracing their family history.

During the most recent episode of Absolutely India: Mancs In Mumbai, the trio headed to Goa with their father Dougie.

As the brothers reflected on their relationship with their dad, Ryan broke down in tears, reminiscing on his six year absence from their lives when they were children.

He said, “Dad often has time out and when we were growing up, that’s exactly what he did.

“After our parents split up, he left home, and we didn’t see him for six years. I was 11, and Adam and Scott were just seven.”

Despite being on contact with Dougie now, Ryan confessed that his actions had a long lasting impact.

“Even though dad came back into our lives and we’re a loving family now, there’s still a lot of hurt.”

A teary Ryan told his father, “I just missed you everyday, dad.

“Every day. Every single day, dad. Just waiting for you to come back.”

“I didn’t have the strength,” Dougie said.

Ryan then pointed out, “We came here to find out about our heritage, but we’re finding out about us as a family, you know?”

Scott thanked fans of the docu-series for their support in light of the delicate subject, sharing a photo of himself sitting beside his dad.

‘I am my father’s son ❤️🙏 Emotional episode tonight but thank you all for sharing this journey with us 👊💫 #mancsinmumbai#thomasbros,’ he captioned the sweet upload.