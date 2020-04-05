Ryan Thomas is ‘full of fear’ as he raises newborn baby in lockdown

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Coronation Street star, Ryan Thomas, has revealed he is struggling to raise his newborn baby in a world “full of fear” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor – who became a father for the second time last month when fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh gave birth – has detailed the struggles of being new parents during a global pandemic.

Alongside a sweet picture of him kissing their son, Roman, Ryan, 35, detailed his thoughts on life in “isolation”.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about parents who are soon to bring a baby or just had a baby like ourselves into this crazy world we live in right now, something none of us imagined. What is suppose to be one of the most special times in your life is full fear and loneliness,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Everyday is a new challenge with a new born, luckily me & lucy have each other & work hard as a team to look after our baby in our little bubble. It is unsettling not having support and reassurance from loved ones and the knowledge of normal medical care available if needed and it makes you feel very vulnerable.”

The former Celebrity Big Brother star went on to reach out to other new parents who are struggling – and offered to help in any way he can.

“It’s only small gesture but if you need anything nappies, baby grows, formula things maybe I can send in the post that we have or I can order for you online please dm me your address & what you need and I’ll try and do as much I can to help as know it must be a difficult time right now.”

Roman is Ryan and Lucy’s first child together – three years after the pair fell in love on Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls.

Ryan shares a daughter, Scarlett, with ex-girlfriend Tina O’Brien – who is yet to meet her little brother due to the coronavirus outbreak.