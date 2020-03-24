We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ryan, 35, recently took his son Roman on his first outing with baby mum and fiancee Lucy Meck and he’s since taken unusual steps to introduce his daughter, Scarlett, 11, who he has from a previous relationship with Tina O’Brien, to meet her sibling during the Coronavirus lockdown.

He uploaded a sweet snap of them meeting over video camera and captioned it, “Thank god for technology! I’m finding it really tough being away from my family and sad this is how my daughter met her baby brother.”

He continued, “To any other broken families I feel your pain and it’s killing me being apart from my daughter and family for so long, especially at this special time.

And he warned, “BUT we all need to take social isolation and social distancing seriously and it’s a sacrifice we have to make to save lives.”

Why are Ryan Thomas’ latest communication steps vital?

In doing the video call he is supporting social distancing by keeping contact limited to just the people in his household to help try and reduce the spreading of the Coronavirus pandemic and ease the pressure on the NHS.

It is Ryan and Lucy’s first child together and his steps have been heartfelt from a NHS worker fan, who wrote, ‘Thanks for making this sacrifice ❤️ as an NHS worker I am sure all these individual sacrifices will make a difference to help our NHS help as many people as possible who need it x’

And another fan praised him for setting a good example, and added, ‘Thankyou! Nice to see a celebrity setting such a great example. It’s a difficult time for us all but your children are doing something so valuable. Thanks from this nhs doc x’

And another new mother joined him in support, adding, ‘We are doing exactly the same x my little one was born 11.3.2020 and my mum is ill so isolating is a must x keep safe and enjoy ❤️’