Lucy Mecklenburgh and her fiancee Ryan Thomas are just weeks away from welcoming their first child together into the world.

And former Coronation Street actor Ryan -who already shares daughter Scarlett with his ex Tina O’Brien – is clearly very excited about the prospect of becoming a dad again.

Taking to Instagram, Ryan shared a snap of himself and Lucy proudly showing off her growing baby bump in a black bra and leggings.

Posing for the mirror selfie, he added: “See ya soon mate.”

Lucy is currently eight months pregnant with her first child and they announced the news she was pregnant last year, just two months after getting engaged to Ryan.

Lucy hit back at cruel trolls recently who had negative things to say about her, pointing out that – shock horror – she has gained weight during her pregnancy.

Posting a snap of her enjoying not one but three delicious-looking desserts, she wrote: “This is what I say to all the haters… Thanks for all the lovely messages.”

But Lucy did add a serious note to her caption, continuing: “I think it’s about time social media platforms & online publications put a stop to all this vile trolling.. But most importantly the people writing these comments please, please seek help and find out where all your bitterness stems from!”

She finished: “How would you feel if someone said the comments you have, to you or someone you love?”

Fans and fellow celebrities were quick to send their support to Lucy.

Peter Andre wrote, “Don’t listen to people who haven’t got any strength to say it to your face.” Giovanna Fletcher said, “There are no words for the trolls. But to you, let’s remember you’re growing an actual human and are therefore a walking miracle. You look amazing.” And Love Island star Gabby Allen simply added, “Shocking. You’re beautiful.”