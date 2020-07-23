We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Rylan Clark-Neal celebrates his stepson getting in to drama school with rare snap of them together.

Rylan Clark-Neal has shared a rare snap of him with his stepson.

The former Big Brother presenter, who is married to Dan Neal, took to Instagram to share some happy family news with his 1.3m followers.

But in doing so, he shared a photo of him with a ‘mystery’ youngster.

He captioned the sweet snap, ‘Well I’m a proud one tonight. Our boy has been accepted to LAMDA !!! Completely overjoyed and so proud well done @cam.neal xxxxx’

And when fans asked who the lad was, he confirmed, ‘For those confused. LAMDA is a drama school and cam is my step-son x’

Friend Ruth Langsford was among the first to share her wishes, she said, ‘Yaaay! Congratulations @can.neal’ (sic) but a typo, called him Can instead of Cam -which is short for Cameron.

One fan assumed Rylan was sharing a picture with a look-a-like brother, having commented, ‘Omg but they look so alike, I thought they were brothers!’

And another put, ‘Congrats. Absolutely Spitting imagine of Dan.’

Meanwhile other supportive fans hoped he goes on to follow in Rylan’s successful footsteps. One wrote, ‘May he enjoy all the success you have Rylan. Congratulations.’

And another added, ‘Congratulations to Cameron, Dan and Rylan. So exciting for Cameron, so lucky to have a lovely family to support him.’

Rylan shot to fame as a contestant on ITV’s The X Factor in 2012 but it took sheer determination to succeed to keep him in the spotlight. After finishing ninth in the singing contest, he went on to win Celebrity Big Brother.

Since then he has hosted a whole range of shows from This Morning and Strictly Come Dancing’s It Takes Two to Supermarket Sweep – no name but just a few of the 80 plus shows.