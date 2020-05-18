We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Saira Khan has welcomed a surprise new addition to her family during lockdown and it's just adorable.

The Loose Women panelist celebrated turning 50 last week and it’s not just her age that has gone up – the number of her family members has too with the arrival of a new puppy called Vera.

Saira uploaded some snaps to her Instagram to share the new arrival with her followers and she captioned them, ‘So can I now introduce you to the latest edition to our family – meet our #cavachon puppy Vera – she’s 8 weeks old and we are so in love with her. She completes our family. #dog #puppy #cavachon – thank you @sianrees_x and your mum Delyth for being the most perfect owners and giving Vera a loving start.’

It is not yet known where the name inspiration came from but Saira could have taken inspiration from singer Vera Lynn who sang We’ll Meet Again during WW2 – and a pogniant song for the current world health crisis.

What is the response to Saira Khan’s happy news?

And showbiz pal Eamonn Holmes is among those to send her congratulations.

‘Congratulations guys . What a Special day and what a gorgeous looking Doggie ..Looking forward to Vera and Maggie meeting.’

And fellow Loose Women stars Ayda Field added, ‘So cute!!!’ and Nadia Sawalha said, ‘OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!’

And Saira’s children – daughter Amara and son Zach – are full of cuddles for their new pup.

Fans are sure the new furry friend will bring them happiness during lockdown and beyond.

One wrote, ‘Congratulations on your new edition to your family Vera, she will bring you soooo much joy.’

And another wrote, ‘Aaw she’s gorgeous, lots of happiness wished for you all xx’

And another commented on Saira’s other achievements, adding, ‘How cute. She’s a very lucky doggy to end up with you guys. Also happy belated birthday and well done for getting into them jeans that’s some dedication you look amazing xx’

Saira is enjoying lockdown with her kids and husband Steve and we can’t wait to see more updates of their puppy adventures in the coming weeks.