We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Like many of us, Sally Lindsay has been in lockdown with her family for the last few months - but rather than chill out, she and her twin boys have been working very hard.

In fact, the Mount Pleasant star’s sons, Louie and Victor, both nine, have been learning Taekwondo over Zoom, and managed to get belts – which left her sobbing.

Speaking exclusively to GoodToKnow, Sally tells us, “There were many things they had to learn and they were so dedicated.

“I didn’t understand what they were doing, but I was just absolutely in floods of tears because I was so proud of them.”

She continued, “I absolutely adore those boys, and when they have a little sense of achievement and they are so proud of themselves, you just want to burst.”

READ MORE: Sally Lindsay: ‘This is probably the last year my twins are young enough to believe in Santa!’

As well as learning Taekwondo, Sally’s kids have been going for “brilliant days out” walking with her and her husband Steve White, as well as their rescue dog, Davey – who Sally gushes about.

She said, “She’s pretty amazing actually, she looks like Barbara Streisand!

“And, because we weren’t restricted to time like we usually are, we’ve been able to take her on a million walks with the kids, so that’s great, as I think sometimes children do need structure and that’s been quite difficult.”

Sally’s family will be putting this walking into good use when they take part in the Alzheimer’s Society Memory Walk in memory of her grandmother who died of dementia 30 years ago.

Remembering her gran, she said, “My grandma was a very funny, down-to-earth, sarcastic, Mancunian woman, and she was the matriarch of our family.

“We all felt safe and protected by her, so when her mind started being taken away, and her memories being chipped away, we were devastated because we knew there was no getting better and there was no good ending.”

*From July-October, complete your own Memory Walk and help Alzheimer’s Society be there to support anyone affected by dementia, whoever they are and whatever they are going through. Sign up for free at memorywalk.org.uk