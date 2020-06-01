We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sam Faiers’ husband Paul Knightley is looking a lot slimmer since lockdown started, and fans are loving his transformation!

The Mummy Diaries star took to Instagram to share a lovely selfie with her partner Paul, to thank him for the support he’s given her during lockdown.

‘Lockdown with you 🔒💛 thank you for always being so positive through these times ☺️ @paulknightley x’, she wrote alongside the picture.

And while some of Sam’s followers swooned after her romantic post, some noticed Paul is looking very diferent to a few months ago.

‘Paul looks really well. His workouts are serving him well 😂 You do too of course (you always do 😘)’, one said.

Another asked, ‘Has Paul lost weight he looks quite trim’.

A third added, ‘Paul’s lost so much weight! You both look amazing 🤗 beautiful couple 💕 Keep safe! Xx’

A fourth also commented, ‘Paul looks amazingly healthy xx’

Paul Knightley’s lockdown weight loss

Paul has been sharing his health journey on his own Instagram page, revealing that he’s been working out with a personal trainer every day via video calls.

‘This mornings training session even the kids was involved 🤣. Loving training everyday in quarantine @kc_life_change_fitnesspt putting me through my paces. We got this 💪🏻 best is yet to come’, he wrote last month.

Sam, who’s clearly very proud of her man, revealed he’s lost over a stone in just four weeks.

‘Well If this isn’t motivation then what is!!! Over a stone in 4 weeks 👊👊👊 dedication and hard work. Proud so proud x’, she commented.

Paul’s amazing transformation comes after he spoke on the show last year about how much weight he’s gained since he met Sam.

Joking about what’s different to when he and Sam first started dating, he said, “Me being four stone heavier?”

Well done, Paul!