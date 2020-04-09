We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Fans of The Mummy Diaries were left angry and upset by a controversial conversation had by Sam Faiers and Luisa Zissman.

The last episode of the most recent series of Sam and her sister Billie’s reality show aired last night, but the programme was tainted for some viewers.

Lots took to social media to complain as former TOWIE star Sam’s pal Luisa began ranting about “fat people” and slating plus size modelling.

During a conversation about liposuction, former Apprentice star Luisa said, “I thought once you had fat cells removed, it doesn’t come back. People say once you’ve had lipo then it doesn’t come back.

“I’ve seen a lot of fat people who have had lipo.”

During the chat, Luisa was getting her breasts checked for signs of cancer, to encourage other women to do the same.

Asking her doctor about the causes of breast cancer, Luisa pondered, “Why do you think it’s so rife now?”

“So, we know obesity is a huge risk factor for cancer now,” the expert explained, prompting Luisa to complain about those promoting body confidence.

“Do you know what annoys me the promotion of plus-size models? We hail that body confidence, embrace your body, it doesn’t matter if you’re overweight.”

“I know. It’s really bad for your health,” mum-of-two Sam agreed.

Heaps of viewers were quick to hit social media to air their irritation and criticise Luisa and Sam’s viewpoint.

‘Really disappointed in Sam and Luisa on Mummy Diaries, saying that they don’t agree with plus size models… Especially whilst having their breasts checked, what a time to put plus size women down,’ one baffled Tweeter wrote.

‘I was honestly shocked!! Opinions like that are better off unsaid. It’s ruined the whole finale,’ agreed a second.

A third tagged Sam, Billie and Billie’s husband Greg Shepherd to beg them to axe Luisa from appearing in the next series of The Mummy Diaries.

‘@SamanthaFaiers @BillieFaiers @Gregshepherd_ please don’t have Luisa Zissman in your next series, she’s clearly not a nice person, and totally ruins the programme.’