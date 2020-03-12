We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Mummy Diaries viewers were left cringing after Sam Faiers stripped off into racy lingerie on camera.

Last night’s episode of the reality show, which follows former The Only Way Is Essex sisters Sam and Billie Faiers and their growing families, saw Sam and her partner Paul Knightley head off on a mini break to Venice to celebrate their fifth anniversary.

The parents-of-two left their little ones, four-year-old Paul and two-year-old Rosie at home, while they enjoyed a lovely romantic break in the Italian city.

However, while watching the episode fans were somewhat taken aback when the reality star stripped down into a set of racy lingerie on screen.

Sam and Paul were enjoying a romantic evening together and after moaning that “all Paul sees me in is pyjamas or loungewear,” the star was seen wearing a set of lacy lingerie covered with a silky grey robe and she climbed into bed with a topless Paul.

And cringing fans took to Twitter to express their horror at what they had just witnessed, as one exclaimed, ‘Oh Jesus Christ. We did not need to see Sam getting into bed like that.

‘Fgs keep some things between yourselves #MummyDiaries’.

Another expressed, ‘There’s absolutely no need to show us the sexy nightwear and for us to be privy to their talk of their planned sex session.

‘Somethings should be kept private. #MummyDiaries’.

‘No holes barred this episode. Literally. #MummyDiaries,’ commented another, while other wrote, ‘Did we really need to see that?!’ and ‘I feel uncomfortable…’.

One even spoke about the pair’s children being ‘mortified’ when they grow up to watch the show, adding, ‘They’ll be mortified seeing this when they’re older. & you don’t know what weirdos are watching’.

Let’s hope the little ones didn’t get a glimpse of last night’s show!