Sam Faiers reveals how her wedding will differ from sister Billie’s luxury Maldives celebration

Sam Faiers has revealed how her wedding will be different from her sister Billie's lavish Maldives affair.

Billie and her husband Greg Shepherd tied the knot in a stunning white wedding on a Maldivian beach last year.

However, her younger sister and fellow reality star Sam thinks she and her boyfriend Paul Knightley will do things a little differently when they say their vows.

Speaking on her future wedding plans, Sam, who is yet to get engaged to partner Paul, said, “I know I want quite a small wedding. I want it to be intimate, with close family and friends.”

Admitting she wants to keep it opposite to Billie’s big bash, she added, “Billie’s was huge, in the Maldives, with over 100 people there. We were there celebrating for six days. But that is Billie and Greg and their personalities.

“As much as Paul and I want a party and a celebration, I think I’d have something small. But I do want it to be in the sunshine,” Sam told new! magazine.

When asked if she plans to document her big day on ITV’s The Mummy Diaries, mum-of-two Sam said, “That’s a difficult one. I don’t think I’ll know until we cross that bridge. Paul is quite private, so I wouldn’t want to do anything he wasn’t comfortable with, especially our wedding day.”

Sam and Paul are parents to two adorable little ones – Paul, four, and Rosie, two. The family of four recently moved into a new home in Surrey, where Paul is set to start school in September.

Spilling the beans on how she and Paul coped during lockdown with the two tots, Sam continued, “They’re a bit too young to understand a world pandemic. In the early days, we’d just moved into the new house and I feel like it came at a really good time.

“We unpacked, the kids were excited because they got their own bedrooms and they got Mummy and Daddy all day, every day for months. Paul and I thought, ‘Let’s appreciate this time, because we’ll never get it again.’

“When Paul starts school in September life’s going to be so different, from the school runs to just having Rosie in the daytime and having just weekends to do stuff with the whole family.”