She has grown up on our screens, playing Maria Connor in Coronation Street since 2000.

But Samia Longchambon is now mum to two children, son Yves, four, and daughter Freya, 10, and is settled down in Cheshire with her husband Sylvain – who she met on Dancing on Ice in 2013.

And prior to the coronavirus pandemic, which has meant Samia, 37, has been off work and the kids have been off school, the actress spoke to our sister publication Woman’s Own about her home life, how she and Sylvain have regular date lunches to keep the spark alive and why she wouldn’t say no to Botox…

Hi Samia, what’s the best thing about being a mum?

Just seeing the kids develop into their own little people, I think, is the most amazing thing. And to know that you’ve created these little humans on the way to having their own little life is magical. My kids make me belly laugh too.

And is anything a challenge?

Being a mum is the best job in the world, but it’s also the most exhausting as well and you get more worried than you ever thought possible because you love your children so much. Disciplining them and trying to navigate through what is the best for them all the time is a challenge. Every day is just a learning curve.

What do you like to do with your children when you are at home?

As a family, we are firm Disney fans. We’ve been to both Disney World and Disneyland Paris. We often sit down with the children on a Sunday afternoon after a roast and watch a Disney movie.

How do you make time for date nights with Sylvain?

We try and go out during the day when the kids are at school. You know, family time is really important when they’re at home, so we try and prioritise our time like that. So if Sylvain isn’t working and I’m not, we can go for lunch somewhere together, or even just walk the dog or go to the cinema during the day, or do some shopping.

As your husband is a personal trainer, do you feel pressure to stay looking good?

I would like to think he wouldn’t love me any less if I did put on weight, but we eat quite healthily as a family – but we’re not ‘boring healthy’. We have takeouts, we love a good pizza, but as a rule we eat well and watch the sugar intake and stuff. We don’t eat much red meat and if I do buy it, I try to buy organic and free range.

Do you have any beauty routines you swear by?

I always take my make-up off at night as I wear quite a lot during the day when I’m working. I’ve also started, as I get a bit older, trying to put a night cream on when I remember. But I just find keeping hydrated and getting a good night’s sleep seems to work better than any creams.

Would you ever have Botox?

I try not to obsess about ageing. I have a facial once a month and try to look after myself and take my vitamins and hope for the best really. I’ve never had Botox but never say never. I said I would never go and do Dancing on Ice but I did it. To be honest, I find the idea of Botox a bit scary so I’d rather stick to drinking water and having a fringe!

And what can we expect from Maria on Corrie?

I think I can say this is going to be an eventful year for her. She makes so many bad decisions. It’s great fun for me to play her, as it never gets boring.