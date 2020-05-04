Radio host Sarah-Jane Crawford is pregnant with her first child

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

TV and radio presenter Sarah-Jane Crawford has confirmed she is expecting her first child.

The DJ and telly host, 36, is set to welcome a baby with her partner, football manager Brian Barry-Murphy, in the summer of this year.

Speaking out about the fantastic news, Sarah-Jane said, “We are both over the moon. We found out just before Christmas. It was an incredible present.”

Opening up on becoming a mother for the first time in August, she told Hello! magazine, “I’ve noticed my body is changing with the seasons.

“When summer comes it will be the blossoming of everything. It’s an amazing journey.”

Taking to social media to share the first public photograph of her growing baby bump, Sarah-Jane posed beside the father of her little one, writing, ‘Eeeek … I’ve been working on my biggest production to date !! ❤️🤰🏽.’

Lots of the Hits Radio star’s celebrity friends bombarded the comment section with special messages, congratulating the parents-to-be.

‘Ahhhhhhh I’m soooooo happy for you both!!!! 💗 This is the best news! Congratulations’, wrote reality star and songstress Megan McKenna.

‘Yay!! Now we can shout from the rooftops. So happy for you gorgeous girl!! ❤️❤️❤️,’ added DJ and model Ashley James.

‘Ahhh congratulations ❤️❤️❤️,’ pop star Nina Nesbitt chipped in.

Irish footie pro Brian is already father to an eight-year-old daughter from a past relationship.

Speaking on how the new baby will bring the family even closer, Sarah-Jane said, “Blending a family is a special thing. I’ve come from a blended family too.

“Brian is very excited to be a dad all over again. He loves being a dad and he knew (being a parent) is something I really wanted, too. It’s a new chapter in our relationship.”