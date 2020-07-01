We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Congratulations to Sarah-Jane Mee and fiancé Ben Richardson, who have welcomed a baby girl this week.

Taking to Instagram, Sarah-Jane Mee shared a first glimpse of their baby girl wearing a rather appropriate onesie which read ‘Breaking news: Baby Richardson has arrived’. So cute!

Her caption read, ‘Emerging from a baby bubble to share the #goodnews

‘A little girl came into our world this week and stole our hearts. I couldn’t be more in love. Already @benray79 daddy’s girl and a super cute sidekick for big brother Teddy. If you are looking for the good in 2020 it’s moments like this 🌈❤️’

She added, ‘Special thanks to my @skynews girls @eviecronchey @selinaswiftt @tatianaalderson for baby’s 1st insta outfit – just perfect 🤣 #minimee’

Sarah’s comment section was soon flooded with well-wishes from fans and famous faces.

Presenter Gethin Jones wrote, ‘Class little outfit – amazing little girl!!! Congratulations 😍😍😍’

TOWIE’s Denise Van Outen added, ‘amazing! Congratulations💗🥂’

Good Morning Britain’s Kate Garraway said, ‘Wonderful – so pleased for you xxxx’

And actress Mika Simmons added, ‘Oh such beautiful, amazing news. So happy you are all well and healthy lovely xxxx’

Sarah confirmed the exciting news in January, and since then has updated fans on how her pregnancy journey was going.

Ahead of her labour, she told Hello! Magazine, “I don’t want to be walking into hospital on my own to have this baby, so I am considering a home birth.

“I had never considered it before but, because of everything that’s going on, it makes me feel more relaxed to think about having the baby at home, rather than Ben not being able to come into the ward until the very final moment.”

On Father’s Day she shared an equally adorable snap, with a caption that read, ‘Our tiny humans are lucky to have you @benray79 ❤️ Happy Father’s Day we love you xxx’

The couple are yet to confirm the newborn’s name, but we’re so pleased to see she’s arrived safely. Huge congratulations!