Scarlett Moffatt reveals the big sacrifice that meant she and her boyfriend didn’t have sex for six weeks

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Scarlett Moffatt has revealed the important sacrifice she and her boyfriend made that destroyed their sex life for six weeks.

The hilarious Geordie telly star, who rose to fame when Gogglebox appeared on our screens back in 2013, opened up about why she and her boyfriend Scott couldn’t even share a bed for almost two months.

Speaking to Fabulous, Scarlett explained that Scott’s job as a frontline police officer meant he would be putting her at risk of catching coronavirus if they got too close during lockdown.

“He’d have his dinner on the kitchen island and I’d eat at the table,” she explained.

“He didn’t sleep in the same bed as me for the first six weeks, because he said he’d never forgive himself if he passed anything on.”

Admitting that she was unable to get intimate with her man for as much as a kiss, Scarlett assured fans that they have since been making up for lost time.

This comes after Scarlett opened up on how her 2018 weight loss transformation was the “worst thing” she’s ever done.

She released her very own workout plan called Super Slim Me after dropping three stone but has now admitted that she began to purposely gain weight again in light of mental health struggles.

“I slowly realised it was quite detrimental to my mental health.

“I’ve also deleted all my before and after pictures…Not only were they bad for my peace of mind it wasn’t really good for other people because now I look like my before picture again,” Scarlett said on Frankie Bridge’s Open Mind podcast.

“I sort of rebelled against the DVD because I just didn’t like how it happened and I just wasn’t for it anymore.

“I purposefully started putting weight on. I was sort of like, ‘if I get big again it can’t get brought up’.

“I can’t have this stigma attached to me about this DVD and people will stop buying it.”