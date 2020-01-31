We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Scarlett Moffatt’s latest hair transformation has done more good than just revamping the former Gogglebox star’s look.

The hilarious Geordie telly favourite took to Instagram yesterday to show off her new hairdo, having added a touch of blonde to her brunette locks with the magic of extensions.

But in true Scarlett tradition, the kind hearted showbiz sweetheart made sure that her glam make over was far from a shallow affair.

Beside her selfie showing off her bouncy curls, the 2016 I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! winner assured her followers that her old extensions hadn’t gone to waste, explaining that they had gone to The Little Princess Trust.

The charity uses donated hair to create free wigs for children battling cancer.

Captioning the special post, Scarlett wrote, ‘Let’s find out if blondes have more fun 💁🏼♀️ (well sort of blonde) 👱🏼♀️ Massive thank you to @greatlengthsuk for this amazing colour change with extensions & for @jofoxhair for fitting the extensions & for helping me donate my old hair extensions to @officiallittleprincesstrust 💛.’

Thanking extension brand Great Lengths for helping her in her good deed, Scarlett said, “The hair extensions I had previously applied when I had dark hair will help young children who are going through cancer treatment, it will be used to create wigs for them, so I just think that’s a wonderful little bonus that Great Lengths offer, it’s such a wonderful cause.”

The comments section beneath Scarlett’s snap quickly filled up with kind words from fans and pals, complimenting her blonder tresses.

‘Looks beautiful! This colour suits you 💕,’ wrote one.

‘Beautiful inside and out always💕,’ praised another.

‘Omg @scarlettmoffatt I love it soooo much softer 😍😍😍😍,’ added a third.

Thanking her supporters for their sweet comments, Scarlett responded, ‘Thanks so much for all you’re lovely messages wow I’m overwhelmed, g a confidence boost ❤️.’