Scarlett Moffatt proudly shows off her ‘boobs and belly’ in inspiring body positive post

Scarlett Moffatt took to social media to urge fans to embrace the skin they're in, penning an inspirational message about body confidence, while baring her 'boobs, belly and legs'

The hilarious Geordie reality star, who rose to fame when she and her family began starring in Channel 4’s Gogglebox, is currently lapping up the sunshine on a jet set trip to Turkey.

But Scarlett made sure to find time to preach some positive words to her fans and followers as she embraced her body during a day out on a yacht.

Sharing a video of herself rocking a khaki green swimsuit, Scarlett filmed her figure from all angles, proving that not only is she a total bombshell – but she’s proud of it, too.

Admitting that she’s not always been totally confident when it comes to her physique, Scarlett told fans to go easy on themselves when it comes to scrutinising their bodies.

‘BE KIND not just to others but to yourself! This is my body my boobs my belly my legs ❤️,’ she penned.

‘If you are like me & have ever criticised your body or missed out like not gone on a night out or to a beach or pool or cancelled an event because you felt like you looked too fat or too thin or too saggy or not perfect then STOP!

‘Lets be our own best friends and not stop living our best life just because we aren’t a “perfect aesthetic” life is far too short and life would be super boring if we were all the same! Remember every body is a beach body ❤️,’ Scarlett added.

Loads of Scarlett’s celebrity pals and adoring fans took to the comment section to applause her empowering message.

‘I love you so much ❤️❤️❤️,’ wrote comedian Daisy May Cooper.

‘Beauty ❤️❤️❤️❤️,’ added reality star Charlotte Dawson.

Meanwhile one fan showered Scarlett with kind words, writing, ‘Aww Scarlett you are fabulous! Wish I could have some of your body confidence you are looking fabulous!‘

‘Love your attitude and message Scarlett 💕,’ agreed another.