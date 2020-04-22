Scarlett Moffatt reveals why her fitness DVD made her gain weight

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt has revealed why her fitness DVD made her “purposely put on weight”.

The hilarious Geordie TV personality released her very own workout plan called Super Slim Me back in 2018, after dropping three stone.

But the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! winner has now confessed that going from a size 18 to a size 8 was the “worst thing” she’s ever done due to the impact it had on her mental health.

Scarlett even admitted that she began gaining weight again on purpose, in order to stop people buying it and associating her with weight loss.

“I slowly realised it was quite detrimental to my mental health.

“I’ve also deleted all my before and after pictures…Not only were they bad for my peace of mind it wasn’t really good for other people because now I look like my before picture again,” Scarlett said on Frankie Bridge’s Open Mind podcast.

“I sort of rebelled against the DVD because I just didn’t like how it happened and I just wasn’t for it anymore.

“I purposefully started putting weight on. I was sort of like, ‘if I get big again it can’t get brought up’.

“I can’t have this stigma attached to me about this DVD and people will stop buying it.”

Despite reverting to her former figure, Scarlett is happy with how she’s learning to embrace her body.

“I wore a swimsuit in a waterpark, which I know doesn’t sound like a massive step.

“But for me that was massive, especially in front of my boyfriend, because normally I would wear cover ups and kaftans and short and T-shirt.”

Earlier this year, Scarlett took to Instagram to share a photo with her fans as she celebrated feeling body confident.

‘Hi my names Scarlett I have boobs, hips and cellulite but am I gonna stop that from taking a photo and posting it for all to see…… no!! Feeling brave (maybe it’s the Prosecco and fact I’m with the family),’ she penned, posing in a black swimsuit before taking a dip in Iceland’s Blue Lagoon.