We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Shannen Doherty has opened up about being diagnosed with stage four cancer.

The former Beverley Hills 90210 star appeared on American talk show Good Morning America to reveal that she has been living with stage four cancer for a year after previously being in remission.

“It’s going to come out in a matter of days or week that I am stage four,” said the former Charmed actress on the talk show. “So my cancer came back and that’s why I am here.

“I don’t think I’ve processed it,” continued Shannen. “It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways. There’s definitely days when I say “why me”, and then I go, “well, why not me, who else besides me deserves this?” None of us do”.

Shannen admitted that what she was mostly concerned for was how her mother Rosa and husband Kurt Iswarienko would handle the difficult news.

“I’m petrified,” she said. “I’m pretty scared. My mom is a ridiculously strong, courageous human being and so is my husband, but I worry about him”.

The TV star was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2015 and went into remission two years later in 2017 after a single mastectomy and eight rounds of chemotherapy.

Despite her diagnosis the actress headed back to work on the reboot of nineties teen classic Beverly Hills 90210, which she and the rest and the rest of the cast returned to shortly after the sudden and tragic of co-star Luke Perry.

Shannen admitted that when she heard of her beloved co-star’s passing, she thought “Why wasn’t it me”, as the Riverdale star was seemingly healthy before he died from a stroke.

The actress said that she hopes that her hard work on the show will inspire others with the condition to be able to hold down jobs amidst their own diagnoses.

“Our life doesn’t end when we get that diagnosis,” she said. “We’ve still got some living to do”.