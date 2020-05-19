We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sharon Osbourne is learning new skills during lockdown with the help from daughter Kelly.

The TV presenter, who is holed up in her Los Angeles family home, has been spending some quality time with her daughter.

And in doing so, Sharon, 67, has provided her Instagram followers with an amusing photograph using face filters on her phone.

Sharon captioned the selfie of her and Kelly, ‘My child is using lockdown as an opportunity to teach me about face filters, but why does @kellyosbourne look like an ethereal and I look like Whatever Happened To Baby Jane?!’

Sharon’s reference to baby Jane, for those who aren’t familiar, is a character in an American horror film.

And fans can’t get enough of the snap.

One wrote, ‘You are so funny & make me laugh during a time we all need to laugh! You, Kelly & Ozzy are hysterical on Celebrities Watching TV. You should do a reality show again.’

Another put, ‘Hilarious’.

Whilst another commented on Sharon’s youthfulness in the snap, writing, ‘You look like sisters!’

But some fans are empathetic with the tricky task. one wrote, ‘It’s a learning process lol. Your makeup is on point though!’

And another put, ‘You look gorgeous! When I did face filters with my mom I turned her into a talking fish lol.’

Sharon is being very upbeat at the moment when fans show off their skills – she commented, ‘Spot On! @spooky_boo_ash Next one put me in some [shoes]’ when a British Toy photographer captured her in a snap in which she appeared to be made from modelling clay.

Why did Sharon Osbourne dye her hair?

Sharon recently switched up her hair colour for platinum blonde as she was struggling to dye it her signature red every week and it looks like she’s kept the lighter look from her filtered snap. At the time her hairstylist Martin explained, ‘Sharon has 100% white hair and she was colouring her hair once a week dark vibrant red for the past 18 years. She explained to me that she wanted to do this transformation long time ago but every time she attempts it ends up with a disaster.’