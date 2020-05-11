We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Actress Sheridan Smith and her fiancé Jamie Horn have confirmed the birth of their first son.

The happy couple took to social media this weekend to announce the arrival of their baby, leaving fans thrilled.

Sharing an adorable first look at their tiny tot, the Gavin and Stacey star wrote, ‘Our little man has arrived! We are both completely overwhelmed with love 💙.’

Alongside the sweet message, Sheridan and Jamie released a lovely image of their little boy’s tiny hand, clasping his mum’s finger.

Lots of the singer and telly star’s celebrity pals sent their love and kind words in light of the baby’s birth.

‘Chris and I are sending our love to you both thrilled to hear he’s arrived safely ♥️,’ commented Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden.

‘Congratulations ❤️,’ added soap star and food lover Lisa Faulkner.

‘Wow !! Incredible news !! Huge congrats !! ❤️❤️❤️,’ chipped in model, Lizzie Cundy.

Taking to Instagram again, Sheridan thanked her loved ones for their love and support.

‘I’d just like to say thank you so much! We have been so touched by all your lovely messages about the birth of our son.

‘It means the world. Huge love to you all from all 3 of us!’

Sheridan and partner Jamie, who popped the question back in 2018, are yet to confirm their new son’s name.

Sheridan surprised fans with news of her pregnancy back in Ocotober when she announced she was suffering with morning sickness while performing on a cruise ship.

“I’ve got a baby on board,” she laughed.

“I’ve got buckets in each wing and trainers so I can run. I’m very out of breath. I’ve got all these new symptoms, so sorry.”