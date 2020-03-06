We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The 38-year-old actress is currently due to give birth in coming months but has been keeping herself busy in the run up to her undisclosed due date and it looks like she’s secured work post-baby with a special announcement today.

The Funny Girl star uploaded the news to her Instagram, telling fans, ‘Can’t wait to host a brand new show on BBC One, Pooch Perfect! All the info here on my website! http://bit.ly/Pooch-Perfect link in bio.’

It will be the first time Sheridan has hosted a prime-time TV series and she cannot wait.

Sheridan said, ‘To combine my love of dogs with a brand-new job presenting for the BBC was a match made in heaven! Everyone who knows me will understand that animals, and especially dogs are very special to me. I live at home with six dogs, so presenting a show dedicated to our four-legged best friends didn’t take much consideration! I’m used to being on set with lots of actors… this time I can’t wait to hang out all day with dozens of dogs…for me it is literally the dream job!’

What is Sheridan Smith’s new show about?

The eight-part series is produced by Seven Studios UK. The series will feature ten pairs of professional dog stylists from around the country, taking part in a series of themed challenges to create epic transformations of beloved pets, as they compete to be crowned the ‘UK’s Top Dog Stylist’.

Each week, the teams will reveal their creations on ‘The Dogwalk’, where the judges will deliberate over the week’s canine contenders, and their owners are given the chance to see their newly transformed dogs for the first time. From scruffy to fluffy and from ruff to regal, audiences across the country are expected to fall in love with this new show.

As well as amazing transformations, the show will also be packed full of useful information for dog lovers and owners, delivering top tips on responsible ownership, fun facts about dog breeds and a guide to ‘at home’ pooch pampering techniques.

Alongside breath-taking reveals, celebrity guest judges and the cutest cast of canines, the doggy stars will be in seventh heaven in the show’s specially built ‘Pooch Palace’ designed to cater for their every need. Pooch Perfect is packed with heart and joy, warm and funny for the whole family, leaving viewers begging for more.