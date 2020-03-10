We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

There's no denying it: Sheridan Smith looks amazing right now and happier than we've ever seen her.

Sheridan, 38, and fiance Jamie Horn are expecting their first child and – despite being seven-months pregnant – the actress has confessed she’s already itching to get back to work!

‘I’ll be going back to work,’ Sheridan said, when asked if she’ll take a short maternity leave. ‘I know I will. I’m chomping at the bit already!’

Luckly for the Cleaning Up star, Jamie, 30, will be on hand to help when she does get back to work.

Sheridan continued to new!, ‘I am a bit [of a workaholic]. It’s been lovely, but Jamie will be on set with the baby all the time.’

She might be thinking about getting back to work already but Sheridan admitted she is scared about giving birth, adding, ‘I think anyone who says they aren’t is lying.’

Sheridan has also opened up about potential names for the baby – and said she and Jamie considered naming it after her late father Colin, who passed away in 2016.

‘We’ve been discussing names, ‘ Sheridan told Closer. ‘I think all the names we’ve got so far have been pretty traditional. We thought about naming him after my dad, but my dad’s called Colin which is a bit… Well, as much as we miss and love him, it’s like, “Storm, River… Colin?” But you never know.’

Meanwhile, Sheridan has confirmed she’s set to reprise the role of Cilla Black in a new stage show after playing the iconic star in an ITV series. Sharing the news on Instagram, she wrote, ‘Woo hoo it’s official! Tickets go on sale tomorrow 10am, can’t wait to see you all there!’