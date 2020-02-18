Sheridan Smith shows off pregnancy glow in gorgeous Instagram snaps

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Pregnancy is definitely agreeing with Sherian Smith. The actress - who's expecting her first child - has posted a series of new snaps on Instagram and she looks amazing!

In the most recent photo, a glowing Sheridan, 38, is seen cuddling up to fiancé Jamie Horn and she captioned the image, ‘Nothing to see here, just a couple of tw*ts in a couple of roll necks.’

Fans of the Cleaning Up star were quick to leave a string of supportive messages. One wrote, ‘You look so 🔥 happiness really suits you!’ Another said, ‘You look beautiful. Jamie isn’t bad either!’ And a third added, ‘Wow… pregnancy suits u girl… u look amazing.’

It comes after Sheridan revealed her new flowing platinum locks on social media last month, adding, ‘New decade, new hair!’

Sheridan first shared news of her pregnancy last year while on board the Stages musical theatre cruise. According to eyewitnesses, she told a group of passengers, ‘I’ve got a baby on board’, while rubbing her tummy.

After confirming her and Jamie’s exciting news on social media, Sheridan then revealed they’re expecting a baby boy.

There’s no denying Sheridan looks happier than we’ve seen her in a long time and – before falling pregnant – she opened up about her mental health issues and confessed to drinking too much as she hit ‘rock bottom’.

Sheridan told The Times, ‘In my industry, we are meant to smile and say, “Everything is great. I’m fine. My life is wonderful!” But that’s not always the way it is. And I became a problem for everyone because I couldn’t lie any more. I fell apart completely in public. And genuinely I thought I’d blown it.’

She also admitted that she and Jamie already wear wedding rings, despite not being married yet. Sheridan added, ‘We just do it. My friends do that but no one actually talks about it. So we didn’t think about it when we took a picture and put it on Twitter, then of course everyone thought we were married.’