We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The name is adorable!

Sheridan Smith has revealed the name of her son after finishing filming for her new ITV documentary Becoming Mum.

The actress was at True Vision TV headquarters a members of the team Cat and Brian Woods, presented her with special customised cake with the baby’s name on top.

Sheridan, 39, chose to share the snap of the cake, which was bright yellow iced with a baby laid in a crib with the name ‘Billy’ sweetly spelt out in multi-coloured lettering, with her followers. and captioned it, ‘Beautiful cake yesterday made for the little man by lovely Cat and @britruevis at @truevisiontv headquarters we finished our documentary for @itv, can’t wait for you guys to see it! Been an emotional rollercoaster but worth every second! ❤️ #becomingmum’

Sheridan and fiance Jamie Horn met in 2018 through a dating app and the pair got engaged three months later.

It is Sheridan’s first child, and on announcement of the birth back in May she said, ‘Our little man has arrived! We are both completely overwhelmed with love.’

READ MORE: Sheridan Smith shares adorable first look at baby son after giving birth over the weekend

Sheridan continued to work up until the baby’s arrival with her last role as a pregnant mother in lockdown for ITV’s Isolation Series.

It is not yet known the reason behind the name Billy or whether he has any middle names as Sheridan was keen to pay tribute to her late father Colin, who passed away in 2016.

At the time she said, ‘We thought about naming him after my dad but he was called Colin, God love him. ‘As much as I miss him and love him, it’s like, ‘Do we call our son Storm or Colin?’