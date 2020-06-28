Sheridan Smith shares rare photo of baby son on her birthday

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sheridan Smith celebrated her 39th birthday on 25th June, and delighted fans with a new picture of her baby son.

Sheridan Smith welcomed her baby son in May, sharing an adorable photo to her Instagram.

She’s kept her baby out of the spotlight, but fans were thrilled when she shared a new photo to celebrate her birthday.

The Gavin & Stacey actress celebrated her birthday on Thursday, and uploaded an adorable update of her cradling her baby boy.

Her caption read, ‘Best birthday present I could’ve asked for!’

Plenty of fans were quick to comment on the adorable image, which racked up over 71,000 likes.

One wrote, ‘Happy birthday darling 😘 and what a poppet 😘’

Another added, ‘Ahhhh happy birthday lovely. What a wonderful photo ❤️❤️’

A third wrote, ‘Happiest Birthday gorgeous! No better gift than snuggles with your boy’

And a fourth added, ‘Beautiful ❤️❤️ so happy for you both. Happy birthday darling xxx’

In addition to this, the name of Sheridan’s son might’ve been revealed in the comments.

A fan who had been listening into Zoe Ball’s radio show Sheridan appeared on revealed, ‘I heard you on Radio 2 with Zoe this morning and you could feel the love for little Billy. Happy birthday xx.’

Billy is Sheridan’s first child with partner Jamie Horn, who she became engaged to after three months of dating.

She confirmed her pregnancy with an on-stage announcement in October of last year, delighting fans at the Floating Festivals event.

Sheridan’s most recent role saw her in ITV’s Isolation Stories where she played an expectant mother in lockdown.

Speaking about the project at the time, the new mum said, “Filmed this last week in isolation with my fiancé & bump, it’s on tonight at 9pm itv. Only 15 mins long, hope you enjoy.”