Celebrity Big Brother star Shilpa Shetty welcomes baby girl via surrogate

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A huge congratulations is in order for Celebrity Big Brother star Shilpa Shetty, who has welcomed a baby girl via a surrogate, with her husband Raj Kundra.



The 44-year-old announced the exciting news yesterday on Instagram, by sharing a sweet snap of herself holding her daughter’s hand. It shows the newborn wearing an tiny white babygro with a bunny rabbit embroidered on the front.

In the post, she wrote, “Our prayers have been answered with a miracle… With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little angel.”

The star also revealed the name of her baby daughter – Samisha Shetty Kundra.

She goes on to explain the meaning behind the chosen name, saying “‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is ‘to have’, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for ‘someone like God’. You personify this name – our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family.”

Shilpa signs off her post by saying, “ecstatic parents: Raj and Shilpa Shetty Kundra, overjoyed brother: Viaan-Raj Kundra.”

Naturally, many of the actress’ followers were quick to congratulate her on the wonderful news.

One of her followers commented, “Congratulations😘😘 welcome to the beautiful world.. little angel.”

While another replied, “Congratulations Shilpa ma’am😍 welcome to this beautiful world little princess Samisha.”

Someone else said, “Beautiful name. God bless.”

Shilpa tied the knot with husband Raj in 2009 and the pair welcomed their son, Viaan Raj, in May 2012. She gave birth to Viaan when she was 37-years-old and previously said she hadn’t planned to become a mother in her late thirties.

According to the Hindustan Times, Shilpa formerly said, “I never chose to be a mother at 37. I always wanted to be a mother at the right age, but I didn’t find Raj at the right time. There is a time for everything, and so also for motherhood.”

The star shot to fame in UK when she won the fifth series of reality TV show Celebrity Big Brother, in 2007.

Shilpa is one of Bollywood’s most profiled and photographed stars. She started out as a model, before turning to TV commercials and acting.