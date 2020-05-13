We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Simon Cowell and his son Eric have roles in the new Scooby Doo movie SCOOB!

The X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent judge has unveiled his latest project – telling fans on Instagram that he and son Eric, six, have been given roles in the upcoming movie as he shares sweet snaps of them recording their voiceovers and his animated character.

He captioned the snap, ‘I watched Scooby Doo as a kid and now I’m thrilled to be watching it again with my son Eric. So when we got asked to be in the new Scooby Doo movie ‘@SCOOB!’, it was the quickest yes I’ve ever said.’

He continued, ‘We never really got to find out how Scooby and Shaggy met the rest of the gang and now we do. It’s brilliant and what’s more brilliant is that you will be able to watch it at home on May 15. #SCOOB’

Simon has son Eric with partner Lauren Silverman and she has son Adam, from her previous marriage.

What else have Simon Cowell and son Eric been working on?

It comes after the music mogul announced earlier this year that he has signed a seven-book deal with publishers Hachette Kids to publish children’s books with his son Eric.

He previously teased, ‘I would like to share with you something magical that Eric and I have been working on…WISHFIT is a world where the most unusual animals exist. The WISHFITS are magical, unusual and have evolved in a weird and wonderful way, combining two different species to form hybrid animals with very distinct characteristics!’

He went on to explain some of Eric’s favourite WISHFITS, which include “the DAT (dog/cat) the COG (cat/dog), the SNOG (snail/dog – the enthusiasm of a dog at the speed of a snail), the PEEP (pig/sheep) the CHUG (cheetah/slug – the slowest cat in the world), the HIPPOROO (hippo/kangaroo), the CHIMPANPOO (chimpanzee/poodle), the POLARBAT (polarbear/bat), the CROCOPUSS (crocodile/cat), the SHIGER (sheep/tiger – the most nervous cat in the world), the SPIKEY (spider/donkey).”

He revealed how the idea was inspired three years ago by a friend who runs a Children’s Hospice charity.