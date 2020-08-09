We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Simon Cowell was rushed to hospital on Saturday after falling from his bike and breaking his back.

The 60-year-old was testing out his new electric bicycle at his house in Malibu, California, when the accident occurred.

‘Simon has broken his back and will be having surgery this evening,’ his representative confirmed to TODAY.

The rep explained, ‘Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family.

‘He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He’s doing fine, he’s under observation and is in the best possible hands.’

Simon Cowell’s former BGT co-star Piers Morgan was among the famous faces to wish him a speedy recovery.

Piers wrote on Twitter, ‘So sorry to hear this. Sounds a very nasty accident.

‘I wish Simon a successful operation and a full & speedy recovery.’

This isn’t the first time Simon has suffered a nasty fall.

In 2017, the doting dad suffered a health scare after falling down the stairs at his London home, which was caused by low blood pressure.

‘Sometimes we get a reminder that we’re not invincible and this was certainly mine,’ he told the Sun at the time.

‘It was a huge shock. They think I fainted because I had low blood pressure and so I have got to really take good care of myself to sort that out,’ he said.

‘After all I am a dad and have more responsibility than ever.’

Simon shares six-year-old son Eric with his partner Lauren Silverman.

Simon also told Lorraine, ‘In a weird way it was a wakeup call because it wasn’t the end of the world, it was a bit embarrassing.

‘But I will never hear a bad word about the NHS. I mean these people were unbelievable…I was probably overtired, but I feel better this year than I did this time last year, not so many meetings, not so many late-night calls, bit more of a balance.’