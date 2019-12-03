Simon Cowell breaks down in tears on live X Factor show

Simon Cowell was seen breaking down in tears on TV.

The notoriously tough X Factor judge ended up in tears on this weekend’s final of the music competition after he became overwhelmed over the competitor’s charity single video.

This weekend’s final of The X Factor saw children from the Demelza Hospice, which provides care and support for seriously ill children and young people, sing and dance alongside contestants from the current Celebrity version of the ITV series.

Simon teared up after watching the video that aired during the final of the competition, as he had previously visited the hospice and spent some time with the children there.

The music mogul became close to the children after visiting them, as he Vice President of Shooting Star Children’s Hospices.

An insider has spoken out about the dad-of-one’s time with the charity, telling The Sun Online, “The charity and children mean so much to Simon, he has a personal connection with them after visiting the hospice several times recently.

“When Simon went to the hospice a couple of weeks ago, he had to be so strong in front of the children and the families, not cry or seem upset. That was really important. But when he watched their video played on the show, he was overcome with emotion and couldn’t hold back his tears.”

During the weekend show, when Simon ended up getting teary viewers saw his girlfriend Lauren Silverman, who he shares five-year-old son Eric with, run up to him and embrace him to provide some comfort as he got emotional.

Host Dermot O’Leary was also visibly upset as he watched the video, asking the judge what he thought of the compilation.

However, a speechless Simon was so overcome with emotion that he couldn’t get the words out, instead just pinching the bridge of his nose as tears streamed out.